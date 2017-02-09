Sen. Tom Cotton: Ninth Circuit ‘Most Notoriously Left-Wing Court in America’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton, one of the leading voices for securing America’s borders, ripped into Thursday’s decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, which denied President Donald Trump’s request for a stay of a lower court order blocking the president’s executive order restricting refugees and other immigrants from troubled parts of the world.

The motion was filed by the Department of Justice requesting that the Ninth Circuit overturn Washington State’s injunction, which was granted by a local federal judge in that state, James L. Robart.

“President Trump’s order to temporarily pause the refugee program and travel from seven war-torn countries is plainly legal under the Constitution and our immigration laws,” said Cotton, an Army Ranger veteran of wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“No foreigner has a constitutional right to enter the United States and courts ought not second guess sensitive nationals ecurity decisions of the president,” he said.

“This misguided ruling is from the Ninth Circuit, the most notoriously left-wing court in America and the most reversed court at the Supreme Court,” Cotton said. “I’m confident the administration’s position will ultimately prevail.”