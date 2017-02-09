SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump fought back against Sen. John McCain after the veteran senator criticized his decision to launch a military mission in Yemen.

“Sen. McCain should not be talking about the success or failure of a mission to the media. Only emboldens the enemy!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The White House deemed the mission a success, but Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens was killed.

McCain, however, appeared vexed by the raid’s conclusion, describing it as a “failure” due to the loss of life in the mission and the enemy’s awareness of the attack.

Trump ridiculed McCain for getting the country in numerous conflicts around the world.

“He’s been losing so long he doesn’t know how to win anymore, just look at the mess our country is in – bogged down in conflict all over the place,” Trump added.

Trump said that the Navy SEAL who was slain in the mission was a “hero” and reminded McCain that Secretary of Defense General James Mattis described the conflict-ridden mission in Yemen as a success, not a failure.

“Time for the U.S. to get smart and start winning again!” Trump concluded.

On Wednesday, press secretary Sean Spicer called for McCain to apologize for his statement, asserting the senator did “disservice” to the slain Navy SEAL’s sacrifice.

“I think anybody who undermines the success of that raid owes an apology and [does] disservice to the life of Chief Owens,” Spicer said during the White House press briefing.

In response, McCain cited his military service and his time as a prisoner of war in Vietnam, suggesting that Spicer had little room to criticize him on matters of war.