Trump Promises ‘Big League’ Tax Reform ‘Way Ahead of Schedule’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump met with airline executives on Thursday, providing them with an update on his overall tax reform plan.

“Lowering the overall tax burden on American business is big league,” he said. “That’s coming along very well. We’re way ahead of schedule, I believe, and we’re going to be announcing something I would say over the next two or three weeks that will be phenomenal in terms of tax and developing our aviation infrastructure.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Trump praised the airline industry for supporting 10 million jobs in the United States, promising to help them modernize the FAA.

“We want the traveling public to have the greatest customer service with an absolute minimum of delays and with the greatest convenience, all at the lowest possible cost,” he said. “We want to help you realize these goals and we will, indeed, help you realize these goals.”

Trump pointed out that the United States had spent $6 trillion in the Middle East, but had an “obsolete” system to control air traffic and airports.

“We’re going to change all of that, folks, so you’re going to be so happy with Trump,” he said. “I think you already are.”