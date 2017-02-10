Chicago Four Plead Not Guilty in Facebook Live Torture Case

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Four Chicago suspects pled not guilty on Friday to several charges related to kidnapping and torturing a young schizophrenic man, which they allegedly broadcast on Facebook Live.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, public defenders for Brittany Covington, 18, Tesfaye Cooper, 18, Jordan Hill, 18, and Tanishia Covington, 24, entered not guilty pleas during their arraignment.

All four suspects are charged with hate crimes, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated unlawful restraint, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Three are also charged with residential burglary. One offender faces robbery charges, along with the possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

The video played on Facebook Live showed a bound and gagged white victim huddled in a corner while assailants are heard saying “Fuck white people” and “Fuck Donald Trump” as they beat him and cut his scalp with a knife. Another video clip shows assailants forcing the victim to drink toilet water.

The suspects are due back in court March 1.

