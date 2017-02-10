Protesters Attempt to Block Education Secretary Betsy DeVos from Entering DC School

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Newly sworn-in U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was greeted by a group of protesters blocking the front entrance to a Washington, D.C. school she was scheduled to visit Friday.

DeVos, a supporter of charter schools, was greeted by a small group of protesters, some of them holding “Black Lives Matter” signs, another holding a sign that read, “Feminists Are the Majority,” and at least one yelling, “Shame!” when she arrived at Jefferson Middle School Academy, reports NBC News. DeVos reportedly left the front door and entered the school through the rear door instead.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

ABC News’ Sam Sweeney tweeted video of the protesters clashing with police:

Handful of protesters now standing in front of SW DC middle school ahead of visit by Sec. Betsy DeVos pic.twitter.com/uzhuyeXEeE — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) February 10, 2017

Protesters not allowing Betsy DeVos' advance team near SW DC school where she's expected to visit pic.twitter.com/dC6m2IGbCc — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) February 10, 2017

Protesters clash with police and Sec. DeVos security detail ahead of school visit. @ABC7News pic.twitter.com/TKIzq8xwMt — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) February 10, 2017

Sec. DeVos physically blocked by protesters from entering DC school–turned away and left. Unclear if she attempted another door. @ABC7News pic.twitter.com/buNgmOJbya — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) February 10, 2017

One protester was reportedly arrested.

NBC reports Washington Teachers’ Union president Elizabeth Davis said the protesters, “love our public school system.”

DeVos was among the most controversial of President Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees, drawing criticism from teachers’ unions, who are allied with the Democrat Party.

In a historic moment, Vice President Mike Pence broke a tie vote in the Senate to confirm DeVos’ nomination.