A woman in Ashland, Oregon, who allegedly assaulted a pro-life activist by shoving a wet sanitary napkin into his mouth has been arrested.
Valerie Starushok, 21, approached the pro-life activist on January 27, the day of the March for Life, in front of a Planned Parenthood facility and “struck him in the face with a wet sanitary napkin,” says an Ashland police report. Starushok also allegedly yelled profanities at the activist as the video shows:
Woman Arrested for Shoving Used Maxipad in Anti-Planned Parenthood Protester’s Mouth https://t.co/0SUyJ6cYc3 pic.twitter.com/TVruReNpHW
— Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) February 11, 2017
“Eat this [expletive] pad, you c**k face!” Starushok allegedly shouted at the activist.
The pro-life activist is heard in the video saying he would have to call police. The activist said the woman caught him off-guard and “shoved her bloody maxi pad into [his] mouth.”
NBC affiliate KOBi5 reports Starushok turned herself in to police and was lodged in the Jackson County jail on one count of harassment.
