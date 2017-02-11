Report: Sears, Kmart Remove Trump Line of Home Furnishings from Websites

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sears and Kmart have stopped selling products from the Trump Home line on their websites, Business Insider reports.

Items from Trump Home, which is part of the Trump Organization, were reportedly not available on both websites and did not appear in a search of either website as of Friday.

“As part of the company’s initiative to optimize its online product assortment, we constantly refine that assortment to focus on our most profitable items,” a Sears Holdings spokesperson told Business Insider. “Amid that streamlining effort, 31 Trump Home items were among the items removed online this week. Products from the line are still offered online via third-party Marketplace vendors.”

Sears sold 19 Trump Home items on their website and Kmart sold 13 Trump Home items on their website as of Tuesday, according to brand strategist Shannon Coulter, who started the #GrabYourWallet Trump boycott.

Coulter has been tracking which retailers do business with the Trump family on the Grab Your Wallet website since October.

Coulter wrote on Twitter that the items were missing as of Friday.

Brand new. On 2/7, Sears still had 19 Trump products. Note: it may still carry in brick and mortar locations. Will see if stmt. forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/HPvMSmcuXj — Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) February 10, 2017

Neither Kmart nor Sears carried Trump Home in their brick-and-mortar locations.

The report comes after Nordstrom dropped Ivanka Trump’s merchandise and TJ Maxx pulled advertising for her products.