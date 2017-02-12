SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

An 11-year-old Chicago girl was shot in the head Saturday night during yet another incident of gang violence.

The child, Takiya Holmes, was sitting in the back seat of a vehicle with her family in the 6300 block of South King Drive when shots were fired near the parked vehicle. During the exchange of gunfire, the girl was struck in the head, WGN reported.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The family called 911 and responders immediately rushed the girl to the hospital.

Takiya is in critical condition, fighting for her life at Comer Children’s Hospital.

“They are treating her as best as they can with all kind of aggressive measures that the hospital can do for her, but it’s grim and we want prayers to go up for her. We want whoever saw what happened to tell the police,” Takiya’s grandmother, Patsy Holmes, told the media.

“If you are out there, please turn yourself in. My grandbaby did not deserve this. That is my only grandchild. Now she’s fighting for her life at 11 years old. That shouldn’t be,” Holmes added.

Takiya wasn’t the only child shot on Saturday in the Windy City.Twelve-year-old Kanari Bowers was also shot in the head while playing in a playground in the 1900 block of West 57th Street.

Bowers is also in critical condition.

No one is in custody for either shooting, police report.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston or email the author at igcolonel@hotmail.com.