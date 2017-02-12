More Than 2,000 People Walk in Pro-Immigration ‘Caravan of Love’ March in Minnesota

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Saturday, more than 2,000 people marched in Minnesota for immigrants and refugees who may be affected by President Trump’s executive order.

“The Caravan of Love, as organizers called it, started at City Hall in Minneapolis and went to the University of Minnesota campus,” WCCO reported.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“The crowd was led by a banner that read ‘Love Embraces All,'” WCCO reported.

Marchers stopped on a pedestrian bridge to write messages of love to immigrants, calling it “a bridge of love.”

“At some point I’m walking, I was walking, and I was caught with the emotions. You know, people are showing so much love, you want to go out and hug every one of them and thank them for being out here,” said one of the participants.

Children carried signs and balloons and passed out candy and flowers, the Star-Tribune reported.

“It may take years or even decades,” an organizer said, “but the people always win. We are what makes America great!

No one was arrested during the march, which ended with a rally on University of Minnesota’s campus.

“I think it’s incredibly important for Americans to realize that racism is alive and well. And that it’s not going to go away by putting up a wall and fear is not a way to live,” Sarah Massie said.