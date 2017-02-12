Report: ’72 Terrorists Came From Countries Covered by Trump Vetting Order’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“A review of information compiled by a Senate committee in 2016 reveals that 72 individuals from the seven countries covered in President Trump’s vetting executive order have been convicted in terror cases since the 9/11 attacks,” according to a report issued by the Center for Immigration Studies on Saturday.

“These facts stand in stark contrast to the assertions by the Ninth Circuit judges who have blocked the president’s order on the basis that there is no evidence showing a risk to the United States in allowing aliens from these seven terror-associated countries to come in,” the report states:

In June 2016 the Senate Subcommittee on Immigration and the National Interest, then chaired by new Attorney General Jeff Sessions, released a report on individuals convicted in terror cases since 9/11. Using open sources (because the Obama administration refused to provide government records), the report found that 380 out of 580 people convicted in terror cases since 9/11 were foreign-born. The report is no longer available on the Senate website, but a summary published by Fox News is available here. The Center has obtained a copy of the information compiled by the subcommittee. The information compiled includes names of offenders, dates of conviction, terror group affiliation, federal criminal charges, sentence imposed, state of residence, and immigration history. The Center has extracted information on 72 individuals named in the Senate report whose country of origin is one of the seven terror-associated countries included in the vetting executive order: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen. The Senate researchers were not able to obtain complete information on each convicted terrorist, so it is possible that more of the convicted terrorists are from these countries.

Here’s the list of “admitted terrorists from all of the seven dangerous countries” from the report:

Somalia: 20

Yemen: 19

Iraq: 19

Syria: 7

Iran: 4

Libya: 2

Sudan: 1

Total: 72

“[A]t least 17 individuals entered as refugees from these terror-prone countries,” the report notes:

Three came in on student visas and one arrived on a diplomatic visa. At least 25 of these immigrants eventually became citizens. Ten were lawful permanent residents, and four were illegal aliens.

The report adds “[t]hese immigrant terrorists lived in at least 16 different states,”:

New York (10)

Minnesota (8)

California (8)

Michigan (6)

Washington state (2)

11 other states (39)

“Ironically, Minnesota was one of the states suing to block Trump’s order to pause entries from the terror-associated countries, claiming it harmed the state,” the report observes.

“At least two of the terrorists were living in Washington, which joined with Minnesota in the lawsuit to block the order,” the report concludes.