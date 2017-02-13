Skip to content

Donald Trump Promises ‘Tweaking’ of Trade with Canada During Justin Trudeau Visit

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 13: U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) participate in a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House on February 13, 2017 in Washington, DC. The two leaders participated in a roundtable discussion on the advancement of women entrepreneurs and business leaders. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Alex Wong/Getty

by Charlie Spiering13 Feb 20170

President Donald Trump previewed his plans to adjust trade with Canada during his press conference with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trump said that although the United States had a good trade relationship with Canada, he would make it better.

“We’ll be tweaking it; we’ll be doing certain things that are going to benefit both of our countries,” Trump said during the press conference.

He also previewed possible “cross border things” to make trade better and faster with Canada.

He added that the trade relationship with Canada was much better than the trade deals with Mexico.

“It was an extremely unfair transaction,” Trump said. “We’re going to work with Mexico; we’re going to make it a fair deal for both parties.”


