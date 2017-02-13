Morning Joe Furious After Donald Trump Praises Stephen Miller

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

White House senior adviser Stephen Miller made his debut on the Sunday shows, striking an aggressive tone towards the media in defense of his boss, President Donald Trump.

Trump signaled his appreciation for Miller’s performance on Twitter.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“Congratulations Stephen Miller- on representing me this morning on the various Sunday morning shows,” he wrote on Sunday. “Great job!”

That horrified Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, two media figures who have waged war on Miller after Trump signed the executive order to restrict immigration and travel from high-risk countries in the Middle East.

“The White House has got to stop embarrassing themselves by putting this guy up. … That is the worst performance of anybody — that made Susan Rice the Sunday after Benghazi look smooth,” Scarborough said on his Monday morning show.

After playing a highlight clip of Miller’s performance, Scarborough threw up his hands and dropped his pen in horror as Brzezinski appeared speechless:

“It’s so much worse than I ever thought,” Scarborough stated.

Brzezinski mockingly referred to Miller as a “lad” and began a hashtag campaign on Twitter to throw him out.

“The Steven [sic] Miller interviews this morning on all the Sunday shows were frightening! Sorry Mr President. No.. A really bad sign,” she wrote. She continued, “If the WH thinks that is a person they want to put out front-it’s beyond sad for our country. First KellyAnne now this..embarrassed for USA.”

“#MillerTime2go – please retweet,” she added, tweeting out her opposition hashtag three times since Sunday morning.