Police: 5-Year-Old Boy Found Chewing Used Condom on School Playground in Florida

A Florida teacher found a 5-year-old boy chewing on a used condom on the school playground, police said.

Police officers responded to St. Lucie Elementary School at 3:45 p.m. after the school reported a suspicious incident, Fox News reported.

Kindergarten students were playing outside on the playground earlier Wednesday when a teacher found the boy chewing on a condom.

The teacher immediately removed the condom from the boy’s mouth and the school notified his mother and Fort Pierce police, TC Palm reported.

His mother took the boy to the hospital as a precaution.

“It’s pretty clear that someone was likely having sex there or near there, or (it’s) a possible prostitution issue,” police spokesman Ed Cunningham said.

Police said they were increasing patrols near the school after the incident. School security said this was not the first time similar items had been removed from the playground.

“This appears to be an isolated incident,” Cunningham said, “but if anyone sees people having sex in public or anything similar, they should call 911.”