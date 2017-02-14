Chicago War Zone: 2-Year-Old Killed in ‘Targeted’ Triple Shooting

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The violence in Chicago continued to rage unabated Tuesday as a triple shooting took the lives of a 2-year-old and a 25-year-old who was a “documented gang member.”

A third person — the 2-year-old’s pregnant aunt — was also shot but is expected to survive.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

NBC 5 reports that the shooting occurred in broad daylight — around 1:30 pm — as all three victims were sitting in a car parked in an alley in “the 2300 block of South Kenneth Avenue in the Lawndale neighborhood.”

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said, “This has got to stop somewhere. Our children should not have to keep paying the price for our inability to hold repeat gun offenders accountable for their actions.”

An 11-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl were both shot in the head over the weekend in Chicago. ABC 7 reported the 11-year-old, Takiya Holmes, was shot on Saturday and died Tuesday. The 12-year old, Kanari Gentry-Bowers, was also shot Saturday and is currently in critical condition at Stroger Hospital.

Breitbart News reported that over 400 individuals were shot in Chicago between January 1, 2017, and February 14. The Chicago Tribune reported that the exact number shot was 410 by the evening of the 14th, and there have been more than 70 murders.

Superintendent Johnson said, “The issue is… creating a culture of accountability for people who fire weapons and we’re just not doing that.”

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.