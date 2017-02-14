Gun-Controlled Chicago: Over 400 Shot Year-to-Date

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

It is Valentine’s Day in gun-controlled Chicago and there have been over 400 people shot in the city year-to-date.

The Chicago Tribune puts the precise number at 403. Moreover, the Tribune shows that there were more shooting victims in January 2017 than in January 2016, which means last’s year carnage not only carried over into this year but increased.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Breitbart News reported more than 300 people were shot in the first 30 days of 2017 alone. The Tribune reported 302 shootings January 1 through January 30, which is an average of just over 10 a day for 30 days.

There have already been 70 homicides in Chicago year-to-date. There were 54 in the first 30 days of 2017 alone.

By January 22 of this year, it was clear Chicago was on a trajectory for another year of bloody streets and lost lives. According to the Tribune, “At least 228 people were shot in Chicago [January 1 through January 22, 2017],” which was an increase of 16 victims above the number shot during the same period in 2016. And there were “at least 42 homicides” by January 22, marking a “23.5 percent … [increase from] the 34 homicides from the same period in 2016.”

On January 24 President Trump tweeted:

If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible "carnage" going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

The ATF has since been sent. In early February the agency announced it will be permanently relocating more agents to Chicago in an effort to reduce the gun crime that has overtaken the city. In reality, this is an effort to stop the violence that gun control birthed.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.