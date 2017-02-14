Skip to content

Fast Forward: Has Jared Kushner Become A Steve Bannon Groupie?

From left, Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, policy adviser Stephen Miller, and chief strategist Steve Bannon watches as President Donald Trump signs an executive order to withdraw the U.S. from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact agreed to under the Obama administration, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
AP

by Breitbart News14 Feb 20170

From an article written by Daniel J. Solomon appearing at Fast Forward:

Jared Kushner is widely perceived as a moderate in President Donald Trump’s White House — a socially liberal New Yorker hailing from a family of Democrats. But that impression might be wrong, according to reports that he’s become a backer of chief strategist Steve Bannon’s nationalist-populist agenda.

The latest court gossip reports that Trump’s son-in-law – far from being furious about the Muslim ban – in fact supported it, Vanity Fair alleged based on an unnamed source said to be friendly with Kushner. The anonymous individual told the publication that Kushner has “always been far more defensive of Donald and their policies than the general public has believed. Most of the time, he is defending everything in the administration.” Kushner has even proposed knocking down the walls between his and Bannon’s office, a sign of how close the two are, the magazine claimed.

Read the rest of the story here:


