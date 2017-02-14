Left Attacks Ivanka Trump for WH Photo Shoot with Canadian PM Trudeau in Oval Office

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Leftists are attacking President Donald J. Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, for daring to sit behind the president’s desk in a photo taken in the Oval Office with President Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The photo of the trio taken during the Canadian leader’s visit to Washington D.C. on February 13, features Ivanka sitting at the famed Resolute Desk in the Oval Office flanked by her father, President Trump, to her right and PM Trudeau to her left.

Ivanka later Tweeted out the photo saying, “A great discussion with two world leaders about the importance of women having a seat at the table!”

A great discussion with two world leaders about the importance of women having a seat at the table! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/AtiSiOoho0 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 13, 2017

Clearly the photo was staged in order to show a woman literally “having a seat at the table” with two world leaders.

But as soon as the photo was released to the public, Ivanka came under attack. Some complained that the photo was evidence of “nepotism,” while others called it “inappropriate” and “disrespectful.” Others even attacked her for sitting at the desk reserved only for presidents.

@IvankaTrump you did nothing to gain that seat at the table other than being born to a rich father with a tie that’s too long — steven j. horowitz (@speriod) February 13, 2017

@IvankaTrump it is inappropriate and unethical for you to attend these meetings. We will find out about the legality soon enough. — The D-Bag Chronicles (@DBagChron) February 13, 2017

@IvankaTrump @JeffreyGuterman What the hell are you doing in a meeting with a foreign leader???? — James Toupin (@Jamestoupin) February 13, 2017

@IvankaTrump Unelected women should not get a seat at that particular table — Gwen Ihnat (@gwenemarie) February 13, 2017

.@IvankaTrump The only thing not repugnant about this is @JustinTrudeau. Our nation’s oval office is not your photo op. #StopTrumpism — Josh Levs (@JoshLevs) February 14, 2017

@LisaMcBurns @Impeach_D_Trump @IvankaTrump The first woman photographed in that seat should be the one who’s earned it. Not this little twit — Michelle Robinson (@MEngemann1976) February 14, 2017

@IvankaTrump You have no business in the White House. Our country is not run on nepotism. This is not Iraq. — SLClawyer (@slclawyer) February 13, 2017

.@IvankaTrump The Oval Office should not be a prop for the president’s daughter — (((TheFaust))) (@FaustMN) February 13, 2017

@IvankaTrump a seat at the table? DONT YOU DARE — VzA (@ValerieComplex) February 13, 2017

Despite the wave of hate, though, some came to Ivanka’s side in the argument.

@IvankaTrump Your strength & resiliency in face of vile hatred, bigotry, & sexism of the unhinged Left is a daily inspiration! Love you! — Lib Hypocrisy (@TrumpTrainNoBrk) February 13, 2017

@IvankaTrump U R an amazing example of grace, beauty & brains under pressure! ThankU 4 all that U R doing! #MAGA — jennifer ziegler (@zchick1836) February 13, 2017

And a fake Donald Trump account had this amusing bit…

@IvankaTrump let’s have a poll! What will liberals do next after seeing this?! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTumpr) February 13, 2017

