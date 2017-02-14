Skip to content

Left Attacks Ivanka Trump for WH Photo Shoot with Canadian PM Trudeau in Oval Office

@IvankaTrump

by Warner Todd Huston14 Feb 20170

Leftists are attacking President Donald J. Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, for daring to sit behind the president’s desk in a photo taken in the Oval Office with President Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The photo of the trio taken during the Canadian leader’s visit to Washington D.C. on February 13, features Ivanka sitting at the famed Resolute Desk in the Oval Office flanked by her father, President Trump, to her right and PM Trudeau to her left.

Ivanka later Tweeted out the photo saying, “A great discussion with two world leaders about the importance of women having a seat at the table!”

Clearly the photo was staged in order to show a woman literally “having a seat at the table” with two world leaders.

But as soon as the photo was released to the public, Ivanka came under attack. Some complained that the photo was evidence of “nepotism,” while others called it “inappropriate” and “disrespectful.” Others even attacked her for sitting at the desk reserved only for presidents.

Despite the wave of hate, though, some came to Ivanka’s side in the argument.

And a fake Donald Trump account had this amusing bit…

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston or email the author at igcolonel@hotmail.com.


