Armed, On-Duty Sheriff Blocked from Entry at Hockey Game to Benefit Law Enforcement

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On February 11 Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich was denied entry into a hockey game benefiting law enforcement because he was armed.

Knezovich was armed because he was on duty.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

According to The Spokesman Review, Knezovich was told he had to put his gun in the car before he could be allowed into the game.

The Review reported:

The no-weapons rule enacted at the Spokane Arena a few months ago snagged an unintended victim Saturday night – Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich. Knezovich arrived at the arena for the Spokane law enforcement vs. Tri-Cities law enforcement charity event before the Spokane Chiefs hockey game when he was forced to disarm himself before going inside. “They disarmed me at the door and I’m on duty,” he said. “I had to go put my gun in the car.”

Knezovich tweeted:

Ran into a new level of insanity at the Spokane Arena tonight they disarmed an on duty law enforcement officer tonight. Me. Amazing — Ozzie Knezovich (@SheriffOzzie) February 12, 2017

Kevin Twohig is the executive director of the Public Facilities District which operates the arena. He would not comment specifically on Knezovich’s situation, but did say “in general, on-duty officers in uniform are allowed to keep their guns.” He then asked, “If they’re not in uniform how would we know they’re on duty?”

Perhaps Twohig could ask for a badge? As a matter of fact, “Knezovich said he was wearing a suit with a badge on the lapel” when he was asked to disarm.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of “Bullets with AWR Hawkins,” a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com