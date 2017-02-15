ATLANTIC: Priebus vs. ‘Nationalist Right’; Bannon Calls Breitbart Story ‘Absurd’

Breitbart News has a target in its crosshairs following the departure of former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn from the White House in a cascade of scandal over his contacts with the Russian government: White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

Targeting Priebus, who leads the faction of Trump aides that is composed of experienced establishment political hands, is really just a stand-in for a larger conflict about the future of Trumpism in the White House.

[A] White House official speaking on condition of anonymity also said the Breitbart story [a report by Matthew Boyle suggesting Priebus’s future is “in doubt”] was “completely false” and that “whoever placed it has no knowledge of the inner workings of the administration.”

“I can also tell you that Bannon and [Stephen] Miller are very unhappy with the story and consider it an attack on a close friend,” the official said.

And Bannon himself called “absurd” in an email.

Bannon and Priebus have made a show of closeness recently, even giving a joint interview to New York magazine last week in which they professed to fall asleep on the phone with each other and joked about giving each other back rubs.