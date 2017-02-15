Disney Employee in Florida Charged in Child Pornography Case

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A Disney employee in Florida admitted to molesting a child and possessing child pornography, authorities said.

Authorities arrested 59-year-old Disney stage tech Richard Morgan at his home in Mascotte on Monday after they received a tip that child pornography was being distributed from his residence, the New York Daily News reported.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A Walt Disney spokesperson said Disney placed Morgan on unpaid leave, the Orlando Sentinel wrote.

Morgan reportedly admitted that he had downloaded child pornography for years. Officials charged him with possession of child pornography, production of child pornography, and lewd or lascivious molestation.

According to reports, during a search, detectives collected explicit images of Morgan molesting a child, and he told authorities that the child he molested lives in California.

Police tracked down the girl Monday night and arrested her mother, who allegedly met Morgan online, on molestation charges.

Authorities are attempting to identify at least two more victims ranging in age from 10 to 15 months.

Morgan is being held without bond at the Lake County Detention Center.