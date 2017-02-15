Donald Trump: Intelligence Leaks ‘A Criminal Act’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump reacted sharply to a question about his recently departed National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, calling the leaks about him from intelligence sources a “criminal act.”

“It’s a criminal act, and it’s been going on for a long time before me, but now it’s really going on,” Trump said during a press conference at the White House on Wednesday.

Trump asked for Flynn’s resignation on Monday, according to White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, after details of his conversations with Russian officials were leaked by intelligence sources to the media.

Trump called it “a sad thing” that Flynn was treated poorly by the media.

“General Flynn is a wonderful man,” Trump said to reporters during the press conference. “I think he’s been treated very, very unfairly by the media — as I call it, the fake media in many cases.”