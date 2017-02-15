Back with the People: Trump to Rally in Florida this Weekend

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Donald Trump will hold his first rally as President of the United States this weekend at Orlando-Melbourne International Airport as he seeks to shore up support for his administration’s fast-moving agenda.

The rally will come after a tumultuous week for the administration, with the resignation of Trump’s National Security Advisor Mike Flynn, as well as bilateral press conferences with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a tweet, Trump urged supporters to “join me this Saturday at 5pm for a rally at the Orlando-Melbourne International Airport,” accompanied by an image pledging to “put America back to work” and to put “people before government.”

Join me in Florida this Saturday at 5pm for a rally at the Orlando-Melbourne International Airport!

Tickets: https://t.co/9jDy1tYkgE pic.twitter.com/GDhO6GGxwt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

Volusia County Republican Party Chairman Tony Ledbetter told USA Today Trump is “likely to talk about his early accomplishments as president and his plans for the future.”

The event will be Trump’s first individual rally since his inauguration, after having held a “Thank You Tour” in the states that put him over the top to the presidency.

Trump was victorious in the key swing state of Florida in last November’s election, defeating Hillary Clinton by over 100,000 votes, and by a margin of 1.2 per cent.

