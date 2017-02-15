Nancy Pelosi Fears Steve Bannon as ‘Shadow’ National Security Adviser

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Mike Lillis reports in The Hill that House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (R-CA) fears that White House chief strategist Steve Bannon will “fill the void” left by the resignation of President Donald Trump’s national security adviser Michael Flynn as a sort of “shadow national security adviser.”

The Hill:

Pelosi cheered Flynn’s exodus, saying he was “totally inappropriate” for the position in the first place. But Pelosi said she’s also afraid the shift will lend even greater power to Bannon, President Trump’s mercurial chief strategist who ascended to the National Security Council as a permanent member late last month.

“Clearly, the president exercised very poor judgment in putting in somebody that couldn’t even manage himself. Thank god he is gone,” Pelosi said of Flynn.

“But my fear is now we will have, as a shadow national security adviser, Bannon. And his national security vision [will be] influencing all of the agencies of government that I mentioned, as well as advising the president.

“So this is deadly, deadly serious, what is happening now.”

