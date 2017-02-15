NY Post: Chris Christie Has Lunch with Trump Amid Job Speculation

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Chris Christie chowed down with President Trump at the White House Tuesday amid speculation that the New Jersey governor might join the administration as it grapples with growing pains.

Christie and wife Mary Pat had a Valentine’s Day’s lunch with the commander in chief the day after Trump ousted his national security adviser, Michael Flynn, and amid chatter among Trump allies that more shakeups are coming.

A source close to Christie told The Post that possible ­administration positions were discussed.