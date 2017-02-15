Poll: Donald Trump Bests Elizabeth Warren in 2020 Presidential Matchup

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump beats Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren in a hypothetical 2020 presidential election, a Morning Consult poll released Wednesday shows.

Less than one month after Trump took office, media are looking ahead to the next presidential election. Asked if “President Donald Trump runs for re-election in the year 2020, do you think you will probably vote for President Trump or probably vote for the Democratic candidate,” 43 percent of those polled said they would probably vote for the generic Democrat, while 35 percent would vote for Trump. Another 23 percent weren’t sure.

Pitted against Warren, 42 percent said they would support Trump, compared to 36 percent for Warren. Twenty-two percent weren’t sure or had no opinion.

Pollsters questioned 1,791 registered voters from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10 with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.