Rand Paul Walks Out on Paul Ryan, Takes Charge on Repealing Obamacare

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) walked out of an Obamacare meeting with Speaker Ryan over Medicaid expansion and the lack of progress to repeal Obamacare.

Speaker Ryan spoke with Senate Republicans Tuesday to assure everyone that an Obamacare repeal is under way. Paul stormed out of the meeting, frustrated about keeping Medicaid expansion and creating new tax credits that Paul argues would create a new “new entitlement program.”

Paul said, “I hear things that are unacceptable to me.” He continued, “If they don’t seem to care what conservatives think about complete repeal of Obamacare, they’re going to be shocked when they count the votes.”

The Freedom Caucus, along with Senator Paul, announced their support for a 2015 Obamacare repeal bill that eliminates Medicaid expansion, including as the employer and individual mandate. Paul says “This legislation is the conservative solution to replacing Obamacare, and it will enable millions more to acquire affordable insurance through the free market.”

However, there are 20 GOP senators from Medicaid expansion states, and many Republicans favor block granting Medicaid to the states, while others want to keep Medicaid expansion. Medicaid expansion remains one of the most controversial topics regarding Obamacare repeal within the Republican party.

Senator Paul spoke Wednesday about his alternative Obamacare repeal bill, saying, “There will be three principles of repealing Obamacare: legalize the sale of inexpensive insurance, expand health savings accounts, and allow associations to create their own health insurance pools.” He continued, “Let’s take what made America great, which is capitalism and free markets, and apply it to health care.”