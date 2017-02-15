Skip to content

Reuters: Vice Admiral Harward Trump Pick for National Security Adviser

Jordan's Prince Faisal (L), Army's head of operations and training Major General Awni Adwan (C) and deputy commander of US Central Command, US Navy Vice Admiral Robert S. Harward (R) attend the "Eager Lion" joint military exercise at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Centre in Amman on May 27, 2012. The exercise conducted by the U.S. and Jordan includes more than 19 countries from five different continents and more than 12,000 participants, according to the United States Central Command. AFP PHOTO/KHALIL MAZRAAWI (Photo credit should read KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP/GettyImages)
KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP/GettyImages

by Reuters15 Feb 20170

(Reuters) The Trump administration has offered the job of White House national security adviser, vacated by former U.S. intelligence official Michael Flynn, to Vice Admiral Robert Harward, said two U.S. officials familiar with the matter on Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear if Harward, a former deputy commander of U.S. Central Command who has Navy SEAL combat experience, had accepted the offer, according to sources.

A White House spokesperson had no immediate comment.

Flynn resigned on Monday after revelations that he had discussed U.S. sanctions on Russia with the Russian ambassador to the United States before President Donald Trump took office.

Read the full story at Reuters.

 


