Donald Trump Announces Alexander Acosta as Nominee to Lead Department of Labor

President Donald Trump’s new choice for the Department of Labor is former Justice Department official Alexander Acosta.

“I think he’s going to be a tremendous Secretary of Labor,” Trump said during his press conference at the White House on Thursday afternoon, announcing his decision.

Acosta, who has a Harvard law degree, is currently the dean of Florida International University College of Law and served on the National Labor Relations Board. He also clerked for Judge Samuel Alito on the Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.