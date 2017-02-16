Donald Trump Promises Obamacare Plan ‘In Early March’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump promised that he would submit a plan to deal with Obamacare in early March, answering critics who said he was not dealing with the issue soon enough.

“We’re doing Obamacare. We’re in final stages,” Trump said. “We should be submitting the initial plan in March — early March, I would say.”

Trump promised that he would move to tax reform after he released his healthcare proposal.

Some Republicans in Congress, such as Sen. Rand Paul and members of the House Freedom Caucus, have grown impatient with Republican leadership on the issue, putting forward their own plan.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer indicated that the administration was committed to repealing and replacing Obamacare, but that they wanted to take their time to get it right, rather than jam through a repeal.

“We can do it swiftly or do it right,” Spicer said on February 8. “He wants to do it right.”