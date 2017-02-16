SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) is expected to veto a bill that would bar the state from entering into contracts with Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.

The measure was approved by Virginia’s House and Senate. The state Senate passed the legislation Tuesday, 20-19, on a party line vote.

A similar bill prohibiting Medicaid funds to any abortion provider passed the Virginia state legislature last year. In a strong show of support for Planned Parenthood, McAuliffe went to the abortion business’s facility in Richmond itself to veto the legislation.

“It’s no secret that this bill is aimed at destroying Planned Parenthood,” said McAuliffe, who continued that such a law would make Virginia appear unwelcome to new businesses, reported The Virginian-Pilot: “We will not tolerate socially divisive issues that put walls up.”

The Virginia Bureau of Watchdog.org reported that Planned Parenthood contributed more than $1.7 million to McAuliffe’s gubernatorial campaign in 2013. Abortion industry lobbying organization NARAL donated $56,000 to his campaign as well.

Democrat senators voting against the measure claim thousands of women rely on Planned Parenthood for essential services, reports NBC29, but Republicans note the services will still be offered at other health care facilities that do not perform abortions.

“All of those services – annual exams, pap smears, testing, smoking cessation – that is done through billing with Medicaid, said Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant (R), an OB/GYN. “And so those services will continue.”