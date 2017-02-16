Majority of Refugees Coming from Terror-Exporting Countries After Judge Strikes Down Trump’s Executive Order

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Most of the refugees imported into the U.S. since a district judge halted President Donald Trump’s executive order freezing refugee resettlement and restricting travel from seven terror-exporting countries come from five of those countries, new data shows.

After a federal district judge issued an unusual, nationwide, emergency order halting President Donald Trump’s refugee resettlement freeze on Feb. 3, 2,576 refugees arrived. Of those, 1,549—or 60.1 percent—are from Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Syria, and Sudan, according to CNS News. Trump’s order banned all refugee resettlement from Syria, froze all refugee resettlement for 120 days, and restricted all migrant travel from seven countries for 90 days. Over half, or 55 percent, of the 2,576 refugee arrivals are Muslim, including 99.6 percent of Syrian refugees.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The regional judge’s order did not affect Trump’s halving of total refugee resettlement numbers, which he reduced to 50,000 for F2017.

Terror-exporting countries combined with record levels of immigration into the U.S. present obvious national security problems. Foreign nationals from at least some of the countries named in Trump’s executive order (Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen) have been convicted of terrorism charges in the U.S. A report published by now-U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ Senate subcommittee revealed at last 580 had been convicted on terrorism charges, including 380 foreign-born individuals:

Out of the 580 names on the Department of Justice’s list, at least 380 individuals were born abroad, at least 24 were initially admitted to the United States as refugees, and at least 33 had overstayed their visas. Out of the 198 U.S. citizens we were able to identify, at least 100 were naturalized citizens who initially came to the United States through one of our immigration programs. Of those born abroad, at least 62 were from Pakistan, 28 were from Lebanon, 22 were Palestinian, 21 were from Somalia, 20 were from Yemen, 19 were from Iraq, 16 were from Jordan, 17 were from Egypt, and 10 were from Afghanistan.

That’s 60 convicted foreign nationals from Somalia, Yemen, and Iraq alone. Furthermore, a study released on Feb. 11 by the non-partisan Center for Immigration Studies revealed 72 foreign nationals from the seven countries named in Trump’s executive order had been convicted in terror cases since Sept. 11, 2001. Dramatic attacks such as the Boston marathon bombing, committed by two Muslim refugee brothers, also highlight the mortal risk refugee resettlement poses to American communities.

Vetting Syrian refugees in particular is “impossible,” according to former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

And as refugee resettlement watchdog Ann Corcoran warns, there is nothing to prevent “secondary migration,” or refugees moving somewhere else in the U.S., bringing dysfunctional cultures, poverty, and crime with them. Third World migration has devastated communities like Lewiston, Maine, where Somali drug dealers haunt a park where mothers once took their children to play, and Twin Falls, Idaho, where Sudanese and Iraqi refugees allegedly raped and urinated on a special-needs American child while filming the attack.

Trump’s refugee resettlement freeze is popular with voters: A Feb. 8 Morning Consult poll found 55 percent of voters supported Trump’s executive order, including 82 percent of Republicans. A more detailed Feb. 8 McLaughlin & Associates poll found 57 percent supported halting refugee resettlement in order to implement better screening procedures. A Feb. 2 Rasmussen Reports poll found 52 percent of voters favored a months-long freeze on all refugee resettlement until the government could better screen out terrorists, including 57 percent of young voters.