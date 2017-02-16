Donald Trump: New Refugee Executive Orders Will Be Signed Next Week

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump will sign a new Executive Order on migration next week to bypass opposition from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, which blocked refugee curbs from seven Muslim-majority countries identified in the Jan. 27 directive.

“We’re issuing a new executive action next week that will comprehensively protect our country,” Trump said at his Thursday press conference. “We will be issuing a new and very comprehensive order to protect our people.”

The three-judge court in San Francisco blocked Trump’s curbs on refugees on Feb 9, while saying that states, universities, and perhaps individuals have a right to sue courts to remove federal curbs on the arrival and immigration of foreigners.

On late Thursday, the Department of Justice told the Ninth Circuit judges that there is no reason to reconsider the Feb. 9 decision, according to the Wall Street Journal, because the new order will supplant the Jan. 27 order.

In its Feb. 9 decision, the court did not oppose several other parts of the Jan. 27 order, titled “Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States.” The order includes Trump’s decision to halve the annual inflow of refugees down to 50,000, his decision to oppose the inflow of people with “hostile attitudes” towards American culture, and his directive that agencies accelerate the deployment of a high-tech network to record the arrival and departure of each foreign visitor.

The new Executive Order will likely list the many migrants and refugees from Muslim-majority countries who have tried to attack Americans. That information was not included in the original Executive Order, nor was it recognized by the judges, but it underlines the president’s historically unchallenged duty to exclude dangerous foreigners from Americans’ homeland.

Trump has issued multiple directives on immigration issues, many of which are likely to be challenged in court. These include a January decision to let immigration officers enforce the nation’s immigration laws against many of the roughly 11 million illegal immigrants who were ignored by federal officials working for President’s George W. Bush and Barack Obama.