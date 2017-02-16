Trump Vows to Catch ‘Low Life Leakers’ in Washington D.C.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald J. Trump is already tired of the leaks coming from his administration, and vows to catch those involved in the “criminal act.”

“The spotlight has finally been put on the low-life leakers! They will be caught!,” he wrote on Twitter on Thursday morning.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Trump reacted to ongoing news stories surrounding the resignation of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, after intelligence sources leaked transcripts of his phone calls with Russian officials.

“Leaking, and even illegal classified leaking, has been a big problem in Washington for years,” Trump added. “Failing New York Times (and others) must apologize!”

On Wednesday, Trump described the leaks as a “criminal act” during a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“It’s a criminal act, and it’s been going on for a long time before me, but now it’s really going on,” he said.