At Boeing, Donald Trump Highlights ‘Jobs First’ Agenda

President Donald Trump traveled to South Carolina to celebrate Boeing’s new 787-10 Dreamliner plane, promising to bring more jobs back to the United States.

“As your president, I’m going to do everything I can to unleash the power of the American spirit and to put our great people back to work,” Trump said.

Trump delivered his speech at the Boeing manufacturing plant, with the new plane behind him.

“The name says it all. Dreamliner. Great name,” Trump said. “Our country is all about making dreams come true.”

The president took the opportunity to proclaim his jobs agenda. “This is our mantra, buy American and hire American. We want products made in America, made by American hands,” he said.

Trump spoke in front of a crowd of supporters and factory workers, some of them chanting “U-S-A!” as he took the stage.

The president teased the possibility of making a big order of Boeing F-18 Super Hornets for the United States military, but admitted that the Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg was a “tough negotiator.”

Trump recognized that South Carolina was the home of many of the Armed Forces, vowing to make sure the military was equipped properly.

“As George Washington said, ‘Being prepared for war is the best way to prevent it,’” Trump said. “Peace through strength. We build a military might so great — and we are going to do that — that none will dare to challenge it.”