Day Without Illegals Becomes a Political Dud

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The much-ballyhooed “Day Without Immigrants” turned out to be a day without many protestors or any political impact, but with many Mexican flags, angry slogans, and a muted social-media response by amnesty advocates.

The Thursday turnout in most cities was few hundred protestors, despite some employers shutting their workplaces. But organizers did get a turnout of several thousand people in North Carolina and Chicago. NBC described the national turnout as merely “thousands,” despite an estimated population of roughly 11 million illegals.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

WATCH: Thousands take part in #DayWithoutImmigrants protests across the US on Thursday. https://t.co/2QmiVT473b pic.twitter.com/yjPhls937R — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) February 16, 2017

In recognition of the low numbers, the response from pro-mass immigration politicians and activists was muted. Douglas Rivlin, Director of Communication for Democratic Illinois Rep. Luis Gutierrez, tweeted nothing about the marches. Neither did the National Immigration Forum. Linda Sarsour, Muslim organizer of the Women’s March, simply tweeted “solidarity.”

Although the event was a political dud, the organizers will likely use it as a basis for larger, future protests.

The organizers claimed they represent roughly 31 million immigrants and roughly 11 million illegal aliens. If the organizers turned out 30,000 protestors, that represented 0.27 percent of the illegal population, and 0.097 percent of the immigrant population, most of which was at work in in school during the scattered protests. Even though employers shut their workplaces, many of the missing illegals were likely hard at work in their low-wage second or third jobs.

While there are panoramic photos of the two largest demonstrations in Chicago and Charlotte, N.C., photographs from the small demonstrations tend to be ground level and also close up. which allows the photographers to hide the small scale of a group from viewers.

Activists are blocking major intersection in #DC at U St NW and 14th St NW for #DayWithoutImmigrants pic.twitter.com/j23CIeBRUR — The Task Force (@TheTaskForce) February 16, 2017

Just 250 people, at most, turned out in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Largest immigrant march in history of Reading Pa. 250 strong. #nobansnowallsnoraids #freedaniel working people not "coastal elites" pic.twitter.com/pjXEvcPf2Z — Make the Road PA (@MakeTheRoadPa) February 16, 2017

Long Island also has a large immigrant population, and a major problem with MS-13 gangs, but the demonstration was very small.

A small turnout in Minnesota, whose population includes tens of thousands of Somalis.

Native American group performs in front of Minnesota capitol as part of 'Day Without Immigrants' protest in St. Paul https://t.co/PyXiEHIV08 pic.twitter.com/TrVIvG062V — ABC News (@ABC) February 17, 2017

The growing foreign-born population in Tennesee provided a small contingent.

Unthinkable that people are protesting about illegal immigrants breaking the law & encouraging others to do the same.#DayWithoutImmigrants pic.twitter.com/M5y31Pm5r0 — Tennessee (@TEN_GOP) February 16, 2017

The turnout in Texas was very small, in a state with a huge population of immigrants and illegal aliens.

There was a medium-sized turnout in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Here are two images of the Washington event.

The biggest turnouts were in Chicago and Charlotte, where city officials estimated the turnout at 8,000.

1000s took the streets of Chicago, Charlotte, Detroit & more protesting ICE & Trump's racist immigration polices | #DayWithoutimmigrants pic.twitter.com/gTVnOgzPtc — agitator in chief (@soit_goes) February 16, 2017

Some demonstrators waved the flag of their home countries, underlining their identity as foreigners from countries whose primary exports include cheap labor for U.S. employers.

In Chicago, one set of protestors listened to Spanish-language speeches under the flags of Mexican, Ecuadorean, and El Salvador.

Pro-American immigration reformers noted the failure of the protests.