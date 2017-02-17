SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump celebrated the results of his epic press conference at the White House, thanking those who said nice things about it.

“Thank you for all of the nice statements on the Press Conference yesterday,” he wrote on Twitter. “Rush Limbaugh said one of greatest ever. Fake media not happy!”

Mainstream media appeared bewildered after Trump bantered with them for an hour and 17 minutes in the East Room of the White House, repeatedly criticizing reporters for their hateful tone towards his administration and their obsession with his campaign’s communication with Russia.

Although many Washington D.C. Republicans were reportedly appalled by the press conference, talk radio’s Rush Limbaugh praised the free-wheeling press conference in which Trump engaged the media head on.

“This was one of the most effective press conferences I have ever seen,” Limbaugh said on his show immediately after the event. “The press is going to hate him even more after this.”

Trump took questions from 17 different reporters, including many of the cable and network news organizations.