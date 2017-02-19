Democrats Try to Cool Trump Impeachment Talk

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

While Democratic activists are agitating to impeach President Donald Trump, the party’s leaders in Washington are doing their best to quell such talk.

From Politico:

They call it the ‘I’ word.

Just a month into Donald Trump’s presidency, Democratic Party leaders are trying to rein in the talk of impeachment that’s animating the grass roots, the product of a restive base demanding deeper and more aggressive investigations into Trump’s ties to Russia.

Democratic officials in Republican-dominated Washington view the entire subject as a trap, a premature discussion that could backfire in spectacular fashion by making the party appear too overzealous in its opposition to Trump. Worse, they fear, it could harden Republican support for the president by handing his party significant fundraising and political ammunition when the chances of success for an early impeachment push are remote, at best.

