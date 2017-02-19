Eric Holder: Don’t Condemn Attorney General Jeff Sessions Yet

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder urged Americans to give former Republican Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions a chance to prove himself as the nation’s new attorney general.

“It seems you ought to give people a chance, unless they’re wholly unqualified,” Holder said during brief remarks at the University at Buffalo, on Thursday. “He may end up surprising us and he maybe will say, ‘This is who I always was,’ and I may end up saying, ‘Well I’ve seen growth then,'” Holder added.

Holder added he plans to be “very sparing in my criticisms because I know how tough the job is, I know how tough the decisions are,” though he worried Sessions will cross “red lines” on voting rights.

According to the Buffalo News, Holder also urged his left-of-center audience to avoid “ideological blindness” along with “dangerous complacency.”

Holder did not oppose Sessions’ nomination despite furious objections from Democrats.