Five Juveniles Charged With Throwing Object at Trump Motorcade

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Five middle school students are facing charges for throwing objects at President Donald Trump’s motorcade in West Palm Beach, authorities have confirmed.

In a tweet, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office confirmed that they had “ID’d Juveniles who threw a 2 x 4 at Presidential Motorcade.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

We have ID'd Juveniles who threw a 2 x 4 at Presidential Motorcade.

A juvenile from a local middle school confessed to throwing the 2 x 4. pic.twitter.com/798MdQRukJ — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) February 18, 2017

“A juvenile from a local middle school confessed to throwing the 2 x 4,” it continued. Although originally believed to be a rock, the office confirmed that the object is a piece of wood.

According to CBS, the children all attend a local middle school, meaning they cannot be identified due to their age.

The announcement follows reports on Friday that the Secret Service were investigating the incident, where two separate objects were picked off the ground, having been thrown at the motorcade.

You can follow Ben Kew on Facebook, on Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.