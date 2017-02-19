Leftists Attack Melania Trump’s Invocation of ‘The Lord’s Prayer’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

After First Lady Melania Trump opened President Donald Trump’s campaign rally Saturday in Florida with “The Lord’s Prayer,” she was savagely attacked by leftists on social media, disparaging her for her religious faith, her accent, and other things.

From Fox News:

Leftists on social media tore into First Lady Melania Trump, mocking her accent and religion and branding her everything from a hostage to a whore – all for the secular offense of reciting “The Lord’s Prayer.”

Melania Trump began President Trump’s rally Saturday in Florida by delivering the prayer, which Christians – many of whom recite the prayer in church each week – believe was first said by Jesus Christ. The crowd at Orlando-Melbourne Airport received the prayer enthusiastically.

Left-leaning social media users were a different story, however.

