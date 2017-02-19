LGBT Anti-Trump Protest in DC Fizzles Bigly

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

WASHINGTON D.C. — Even on a beautiful day with temperatures in the high 60s, organizers could not muster a decent-sized protest turnout against President Donald Trump at an LGBT event on Sunday outside the Trump International Hotel, a few blocks from the White House.

A group of little more than two dozen protesters danced, kissed, held signs, and played music as an almost equal number of photographers captured the spectacle of social justice warriors who lacked any coherent message except free-floating contempt for the president who took office less than one month ago.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Actually, what is queer is your believe that Donald Trump is anti-LGBT. pic.twitter.com/izqFbNeXU1 — Lee Stranahan (@stranahan) February 19, 2017

Please note the protester to photographer ratio. pic.twitter.com/gScffVVzko — Lee Stranahan (@stranahan) February 19, 2017

Saddest dance party ever. pic.twitter.com/CzRXO0fLDY — Lee Stranahan (@stranahan) February 19, 2017

As Reuters reported several weeks ago, LGBT activists continue fear-mongering about the Trump administration:

Advocates said on Tuesday they were bracing for a Trump administration rollback of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights, despite a White House statement vowing to uphold protection for LGBT people in the workplace.U.S. President Donald Trump will continue to enforce a 2014 executive order by his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama, barring discrimination against LGBT people working for federal contractors, the White House said. The statement marked a break with the Republican Party’s traditional stance, but advocates said they feared Trump could still take executive actions allowing discrimination under the guise of religious exemptions.

These fears are in spite of Trump’s actions as both presidential candidate and president, including Trump’s many statements about supporting equal protection for all Americans. Trump also had gay business leader Peter Thiel speak at the GOP’s 2016 convention and made him an active part of the Trump transition team.

As the Huffington Post reported about Thiel’s GOP speech last year:

“I am proud to be gay. I am proud to be a Republican. But most of all I am proud to be an American,” said the Silicon Valley billionaire, who co-founded PayPal. “When I was a kid, the great debate was about how to defeat the Soviet Union. And we won. Now we are told that the great debate is about who gets to use which bathroom,” Thiel added, referring to conservatives’ push to block transgender individuals from using the bathroom that corresponds with their gender identity. “This is a distraction from our real problems. Who cares?”

During the election, Donald Trump said that he would be okay with transgender Caitlyn Jenner (the Olympian formerly known as Bruce) using any bathroom at Trump Tower.

Despite all of this, the small group of protesters focused their ire on Donald Trump in a tiny variant of the massive Woman’s March that happened the day after the inauguration, simply regurgitating the common leftist/Democratic complaints that President Trump is hateful and that he is someone whom LGBT Americans need to fear.

Follow Breitbart News investigative reporter and Citizen Journalism School founder Lee Stranahan on Twitter at @Stranahan.