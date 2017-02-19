Woman Arrested for Prostitution After Offering Undercover Cop Sex for Lunch at Taco Bell

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Police arrested a Florida woman for prostitution after she allegedly offered an undercover officer oral sex in exchange for lunch at Taco Bell.

Jacksonville, Florida, police arrested 47-year-old Buffy Suzanne Bryan for offering, committing or engaging in prostitution or assignation after offering an undercover officer oral sex in exchange for two soft shell tacos, according to JAX News 4.

Officials say Bryan has had at least nine other past arrests for solicitation.

Bryan’s arrest was part of a sweep of five prostitution arrests. Four other women aged between 31 and 48 were arresting in the citywide sweep. All had three or more prostitution charges on their record.

Two of the other women were also arrested for drug possession.

