It’s Official! Donald Trump Speaking at CPAC

President Donald Trump will appear at the Conservative Political Action Conference this year.

The news was confirmed by American Conservative Union chair Matt Schlapp on Twitter.

We are honored that @POTUS will return to #CPAC2017 on Friday, Feb 24th at 10:00am(ET). Join us for this history-making moment @CPAC. pic.twitter.com/stzu07smV3 — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) February 20, 2017

Trump was a frequent speaker at CPAC before he decided to run for president, delivering a populist-nationalist message that was unique to the conference.

During the 2016 presidential election, Trump canceled his scheduled appearance, citing his preference for a rally in Kansas.

“Mr. Trump would like to thank Matt Schlapp and all of the executives at CPAC and looks forward to returning to next year, hopefully as President of the United States,” the campaign said in a statement in March 2016.

Trump appears to be making good on that promise.