Over a Dozen Arrests Following Anti-Trump Violence in Portland

Over a dozen people were arrested in Portland, Oregon, on Monday after protesters clashed with police during one of many anti-Trump rallies taking place across the country.

The rally, organized by the far-left group “Don’t Shoot Portland,” involved protesters wearing balaclavas and gas masks. The group has close links to Black Lives Matter, and was a prominent force in the Ferguson protests. On Monday, police were called to the scene after it emerged the group did not have a permit.

Protesters initially blocked traffic on SW 3rd Avenue, leading to a handful of arrests. The remaining protesters then joined a separate rally towards Portland’s Director Park, where police detained more protestors after a physical altercation with the cops.

Law enforcement used pepper spray and “less-than-lethal munitions” to contain the protesters. Police arrested 13 people in total.

“You definitely grabbed me by my tits,” one woman could be heard screaming at police.

The protest was one of many held across the country on Monday as part of the #NotMyPresident movement, with similar protests held in New York, Los Angeles, Washington, DC, and Chicago.

“Brought to you by the, same people who held a Women’s March that wasn’t about Women, who held peaceful protests against a non-existent Muslim Ban that led to counter protesters getting assaulted, and who rioted and did millions in property damage to throw a fit over a legitimate election result they didn’t like – more of the same,” a spokesperson for the Oregon Republican Party told KATU2.

He continued, “Even if the Alt-Left and the Democrat Public Officials helping and supporting them never get tired of it, regular Oregonians are. The nation has problems to solve, many of which aren’t getting solved right here in Oregon.”

The arrests are part of rising left-wing violence in America, with anarchist protesters rioting outside events such as Milo Yiannopoulos’s canceled appearance at UC Berkeley, as well as comedian Gavin McInnes’s talk at New York University.

