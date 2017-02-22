Donald Trump Previews Budget: ‘We Must Do a Lot More with Less’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump previewed his administration’s budget, promising to hold each branch of his cabinet accountable.

“We must do a lot more with less,” he said prior to a working lunch with economic and political advisers. Trump described the current financial situation of the country as “a mess” and vowed to fix it.

“The finances of this country are a mess, but we’re going to clean that up,” Trump said, pointing out that he had only been president for four weeks. “I can’t take too much of the blame for what’s happened, but it is absolutely out of control.”

Trump met with his Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, as well as Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. He was joined by his senior staff, including Jared Kushner, Reince Priebus, Steve Bannon, and his economic adviser Gary Cohn.

He asserted that funding the military was a priority, and promised to negotiate more deals for the government.

“We have already saved a lot – billions and billions of dollars,” he said, referring to his efforts at renegotiating federal contracts.