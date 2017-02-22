Nursing Home Workers Charged With Sexually Exploiting 100-Year-Old Dementia Patient

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Two workers at an assisted care facility in Ohio are facing felony sex charges after allegedly sexually exploiting a 100-year-old dementia patient, reports reveal.

Police in Sandusky, Ohio, arrested 26-year-old Brittany Fultz after a video recording revealed her performing a lap dance on the elderly patient, local CBS WTOL reports.

The video was recorded in December at The Commons of Providence in Sandusky, an assisted care facility.

Another nurse at the facility assisted Fultz in making the lap dance video but later turned the video over to her superiors. Both were fired from the nursing home and Fultz was charged with gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony.

The Commons Executive Director, Staci Lehmkuhl released a statement on the incident:

On February 12, the Executive Director at the center learned of an incident involving a staff member making inappropriate comments and gestures to a resident. It was reported immediately to the local police department and Ohio Department of Health. The employee was placed on administrative leave and has since been terminated. We are cooperating with local police who are handling the investigation and we will not comment further about the ongoing investigation.

Police report that the video was never shared beyond the two suspects.

