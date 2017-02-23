Axios: Trump May Delay Infrastructure Plans to Coincide with 2018 Midterms

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Trump Administration may put off any major infrastructure plan until 2018, Axios’ Jonathan Swan reports. With fiscal fights, Obamacare repeal legislation, and a Supreme Court nomination all on the horizon, Capitol Hill’s agenda is crammed. Pushing off consideration of Trump’s infrastructure plan will both give “Republican lawmakers more breathing room amid a crowd of issues,” and strategically time the debate for when midterm elections heat up.

From Axios:

The politics: Republican strategists say that Democrats, who’ll be reluctant to give Trump a win, will be in a jam as midterm elections close in: They’ll be under huge pressure to support big projects that’ll bring money and improvements to their districts. And blue-collar unions, including construction and building trades, can be expected to favor of the package, driving a wedge into the Democratic base.

For the rest of the article, click here.