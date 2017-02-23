SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

After suffering its most dangerous year for decades, Chicago is already on track for an even worse year of bloodshed, murder, and crime as Tuesday counted seven dead in a single day. The victims included a pregnant woman.

Just after 9 PM on February 22, Chicago police found a 20-year-old man and a pregnant woman shot in the city’s Chatham neighborhood, Chicago’s WGN TV reported.

The man was found shot in a parked car and the woman was discovered lying on a sidewalk. The victims were taken to a nearby hospital but both were pronounced dead.

The male shooting victim was a known gang member. The name of the female victim is not being released.

Thus far this year, Chicago has already suffered 99 homicides with 94 of those deaths by firearm. 2017 is also already ahead of 2016 with over 400 shooting victims. By the end of February last year the city saw only 202 shootings with 46 dead.

