CPAC— Steve Bannon, Reince Priebus Call Out ‘Opposition Party’ [the Media]: ‘It’s Always Wrong’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and senior advisor Stephen K. Bannon appeared before a packed house at CPAC on Thursday, rallying conservatives to support the president’s agenda and taking shots at the media.

During a panel moderated by CPAC’s Matt Schlapp, Bannon repeatedly referred to the media as the “opposition party.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“When you look at the opposition party and how they portrayed the campaign, how they portrayed the transition, and now portraying the administration, it’s always wrong,” Bannon said.

Bannon said Trump was “maniacally focused” on implementing his agenda, which he detailed in all of his campaign speeches.

The media, Bannon added, kept getting the story wrong — particularly on the reported “chaos” in the administration.

“Just like they were dead wrong on the chaos of the campaign, and just like they were dead wrong on the chaos of the transition, they’re absolutely dead wrong about what’s going on today, because we have a team that’s just grinding it through on what President Donald Trump promised the American people,” Bannon said. “And the mainstream media better understand something. All those promises are going to be implemented.”

The pair denied reports that they were at war with each other at the White House, cracking jokes about their differences.

“Regarding us two, I think the biggest misconception is everything that you’re reading,” Priebus said, prompting laughter from the crowd.

Bannon praised Trump for ignoring all of the people who tried to tell him what his agenda should be, despite his campaign promises.

“He was like, ‘No, I promised the American people this, and this is the plan we’re going to execute,’” Bannon said.