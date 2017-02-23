Project Veritas Offers $10,000 for Evidence of Media Corruption

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Project Veritas, the conservative non-profit led by investigative journalist James O’Keefe, is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can provide evidence of “corruption, malfeasance, or wrongdoing” in the media, as part of an effort to take down the media through citizen journalism.

“Project veritas is determined to expose malfeasance, corruption, and wrongdoing. We want to become a destination where citizens can come forward, work with us, and make a real impact,” O’Keefe said in a video released on Thursday.

“If you have hidden audio recordings, videotapes or documents inside of a newsroom or media institution, and the material is good enough, I will pay you $10,000,” O’Keefe continued.

The pledge comes following O’Keefe’s release of 119 hours of raw audio footage inside CNN’s Atlanta headquarters, where editors can be heard misrepresenting polling data and engaging in anti-conservative bias.

O’Keefe, who is the founder and director of Project Veritas, gained prominence back in 2009 while working in collaboration with the late Andrew Breitbart after he exposed the community-organizing group ACORN providing tax advice to a prostitution ring.

In the run-up to last November’s general election, O’Keefe also exposed the efforts of Democratic Party operatives to instigate violence at Donald Trump rallies using a tactic known as “bird-dogging.”

